Prices of daily-use items refixed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration, in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives, has refixed wholesale and retail prices of various daily-use commodities.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair.

The meeting reviewed current market prices of various commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates and refixed the prices for general market unanimously.

The DC said that now baisan (gram powder) would be sold at Rs 125 per kg in wholesale while its retail price was fixed at Rs 130 per kg.

Similarly, gram white (big) will be sold at Rs 124 per kg and Rs 127 per kg, white gram (small) at Rs 115 and Rs 118 per kg, black gram (big) at Rs 125 and Rs 130 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 115 and Rs 120 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs 125 and Rs 130 per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs 120 & Rs 125 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs 185 and Rs 190 per kg, Maash pulses (washed imported) at Rs 225 and Rs 230 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed imported) at Rs 205 and Rs 210 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs 125 and Rs 130 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs 137 and 140 per kg, rice super basmati (new) at Rs 110 and Rs 115 per kg, super basmati (old) at Rs 120 and Rs 125 per kg.

Aari rice at Rs 35 and Rs 37 per kg, sugar at Rs 90 per kg, wheat flouor (20 kg) bag at Rs 860, milk at Rs 90 per liter, yoghurt at Rs 95 per kg, meat at Rs 850 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs 800 per kg in other tehsils, beef at Rs. 400 per kg in Tehsil City, at Rs. 375 per kg in other Tehsils, Roti (100 grams) at Rs.6, Naan at Rs.7 and ice at Rs 5 per kg.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be issued on daily basis by markets committee while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 a.m. daily.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that price control magistrates were active in conducting raids in the markets and there would be zero tolerance for illegal profiteers.

He asked the consumers to lodge their complaints on toll free number 080002345 and Qeemat Punjab App regarding profiteering and over charging on prices of daily use items and their complaints would be resolved on priority basis.