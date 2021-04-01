Prices of drugs are mostly lower in Pakistan as compared to average prices in region: National Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nosheen Hamid told the National Assembly that prices of drugs are mostly lower in Pakistan as compared to average prices in the region i.e. Bangladesh, Sri-lanka and India.

Replying to a question, she said the federal government and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan are cognizant of the impact of increase in prices of drugs and it has been tried at best to allow increase at minimum level as compared to increase in manufacturing/import cost of drugs.

Its impact is much lesser than nonavailability of drugs, she added.

She said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, with the approval of Federal Cabinet notified a Drug Pricing Policy-2018 which provides a transparent mechanism for fixation, decrease & increase in MRPs of drugs.

Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 562 drugs have been reduced and notified after approval by the Federal government, she told.

DRAP has published public notice of reduced prices in national newspapers for information of public. Toll free number and email address have been given in public notice to lodge complaints if any pharmaceutical company or retailer sells any drug at price more than notified.