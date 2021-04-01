UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Drugs Are Mostly Lower In Pakistan As Compared To Average Prices In Region: NA Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:09 PM

Prices of drugs are mostly lower in Pakistan as compared to average prices in region: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nosheen Hamid told the National Assembly that prices of drugs are mostly lower in Pakistan as compared to average prices in the region i.e. Bangladesh, Sri-lanka and India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Nosheen Hamid told the National Assembly that prices of drugs are mostly lower in Pakistan as compared to average prices in the region i.e. Bangladesh, Sri-lanka and India.

Replying to a question, she said the federal government and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan are cognizant of the impact of increase in prices of drugs and it has been tried at best to allow increase at minimum level as compared to increase in manufacturing/import cost of drugs.

Its impact is much lesser than nonavailability of drugs, she added.

She said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, with the approval of Federal Cabinet notified a Drug Pricing Policy-2018 which provides a transparent mechanism for fixation, decrease & increase in MRPs of drugs.

Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 562 drugs have been reduced and notified after approval by the Federal government, she told.

DRAP has published public notice of reduced prices in national newspapers for information of public. Toll free number and email address have been given in public notice to lodge complaints if any pharmaceutical company or retailer sells any drug at price more than notified.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Bangladesh Drugs Company Price Government Cabinet Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Karachi Port Trust

14 minutes ago

OPEC+ Agrees on Gradual Increase in Oil Production ..

14 minutes ago

Health Ministry providing technical support to NC ..

14 minutes ago

GB Assembly members takes out a rally for promotio ..

14 minutes ago

Int'l community must continue to monitor situation ..

14 minutes ago

US Drug Maker Price Gouges Consumers With Medicine ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.