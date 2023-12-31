Open Menu

Prices Of Dry Fruits Soar As Cold Approaches

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Prices of dry fruits soar as cold approaches

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The prices of dry fruits gone up with the increase in cold weather as 25 to 30 percent rates high this year.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, a shopkeeper named Kashif said that the prices of dry fruits were high as compared

to last year.

He used to sell dry fruits worth Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 daily whereas his sale is barely Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 now.

He said that many shopkeepers have left dry fruits business due to reduced sales.

According to the shopkeepers, the rates of pistachio Rs 3200 to 4000, cashew 3400 to 4400, pine nuts (chilghoza) 8000 to 12000, fig 2200 to 3000. Dry apricots 1000 to 1400, normal dry dates 550 to 800, solid walnuts 800 to 1400, walnuts 3000 to 3500, reedy 500 to 800, roasted chickpeas 800 to 1000, almonds 2600 to 3200, paper almonds 1600 to 2000 and groundnuts selling Rs 800 to 1000 per kg in the market.

A citizen named Anwar Shah said that among the long list of dry fruits, groundnuts and roasted gram which the common man could buy to some extent are now becoming out of reach.

Azhar Hayat said that the shopkeepers have arbitrarily increased the prices, each shopkeeper has set own prices in the same market. Everyone wants to eat dry fruits, but went out of the shops without purchasing due to high rates. The daily wage class didn't have the power to buy dry fruits.

Citizens have demanded regular check and balance system on the prices of dry fruits so that profiteers could be discouraged and fruits be made available to the people at fair prices.

APP/uhb-sak-xl

Related Topics

Weather Business Sale Man Buy Same Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

7 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

16 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

16 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

16 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

16 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

16 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

16 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

16 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

16 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

16 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan