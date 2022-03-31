Prices of edible have fixed: DC Khairpur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Saif Illah Abro on Thursday has warned traders that profiteers and hoarders would be penalized during the holy month of Ramazan.

He told local newsmen that prices of edible and kitchen items have been fixed by the district price control committee and the violators would not be spared at all.