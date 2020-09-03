UrduPoint.com
Prices Of Edible Items Being Monitored Strictly

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Prices of edible items being monitored strictly

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Market Committee Ch Abrar Rasheed Dhillon Thursday said that prices of all edible items including wheat flour and sugar are being monitored strictly in the city and legal action is being taken against profiteers.

He said that citizens were being provided relief by providing them edible items on subsidized rates adding that there is no shortage of any commodity in the markets. He said that the Punjab government was providing subsidies on essential items.

He said that the market committee was fully active for ensuring supply of essential items and taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders. He said that all shopkeepers have been directed to displayprice lists at prominent places in their shops to facilitate the consumers for checking prices of differentitems.

