Prices of edible items surge in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :prices of edible commodities and items surged in the Bahawalpur region before falling of Eid-Ul-Azha.

APP learnt that poultry meat was being sold out in markets of the city at Rs 636 per kilogram, mutton at Rs 1500 to 1600 per kilogram, and beef at Rs 800 to 900 per kilogram.

"Eggs are being sold out at Rs 240 to 260 per dozen. Lady finger vegetable is being sold out at Rs 80 to 100 per kilogram, onion at Rs 60 per kilogram, tomato at Rs 60 per kilogram, potato at Rs 70 to 90 per kilogram, and spinach at Rs 40-60 per kilogram. Naan bread is being sold out at Rs 20 per naan.""Meanwhile, LPG used in stoves for cooking meals is available at Rs 200 to 220 per kilogram," said APP scribe.