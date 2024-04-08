Open Menu

Prices Of Edibles Checked, Complying Of Government-set Prices Emphasis

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Prices of edibles checked, complying of government-set prices emphasis

SUKKUR Apr 08 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Apr, 2024) Following directives of the Provincial Government of Sindh, the price monitoring team of the district administration on Monday visited various markets of the city and checked the prices of edibles.

The team visited shops of vegetables and fruits, and bakeries to check prices and inspect the quality of food items.

Shopkeepers were also penalized for ignoring directives of the district administration to display price lists.

They issued a stern warning to business owners dealing with food items, emphasizing the importance of complying with government-set prices or facing severe legal consequences.

Appealing to citizens, the team urged them to promptly report any artificial price hikes to the food department and provide evidence of responsible citizenship.

They reaffirmed the provincial government's dedication to providing relief to the public by undertaking all necessary measures.

