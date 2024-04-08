Prices Of Edibles Checked, Complying Of Government-set Prices Emphasis
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SUKKUR Apr 08 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Apr, 2024) Following directives of the Provincial Government of Sindh, the price monitoring team of the district administration on Monday visited various markets of the city and checked the prices of edibles.
The team visited shops of vegetables and fruits, and bakeries to check prices and inspect the quality of food items.
Shopkeepers were also penalized for ignoring directives of the district administration to display price lists.
They issued a stern warning to business owners dealing with food items, emphasizing the importance of complying with government-set prices or facing severe legal consequences.
Appealing to citizens, the team urged them to promptly report any artificial price hikes to the food department and provide evidence of responsible citizenship.
They reaffirmed the provincial government's dedication to providing relief to the public by undertaking all necessary measures.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shalwar Kameez, Peshawar Chappal attract shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations3 minutes ago
-
Awais sets April 23 deadline to curb power pilferage3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 166 minutes ago
-
11 water pilferers booked23 minutes ago
-
Poultry surges to Rs 680 per kg in Bahawalpur32 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain from April 10 till April 15 with gaps33 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews road project33 minutes ago
-
Majority of natives move to inbred towns leaving capital deserted43 minutes ago
-
Students thwart illegal construction in school43 minutes ago
-
World health day observed43 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations enter final stage53 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city53 minutes ago