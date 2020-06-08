UrduPoint.com
Prices Of Edibles, Petrol Checked In Urban, Suburban Areas Of Mardan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:51 PM

Prices of edibles, petrol checked in urban, suburban areas of Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The teams of district administration, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan, visited various urban and suburban areas of the city and checked prices of petrol and edible items.

The teams visited Charsadda Road, Mir Afzal Bazar, Maal Mandi, Chakaro Bridge, Gali Bagh, Shergardh Bazar, Shahbaz Garhi and Garhi Kapoora.

The shopkeepers were directed to display approved price lists on prominent places and warned of strict action if directives of government including Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were ignored.

The shopkeepers were also warned against profiteering and creating price hike by hoarding of daily use items. The teams also distributed face masks among people and urged them to maintain social distancing and follow SOPs to contain corona spread.

