Prices of essential commodities on downward trend: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said he had already predicted that in the coming days prices of essential commodities would see downward trend

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said he had already predicted that in the coming days prices of essential commodities would see downward trend.

In a tweet, he said after reduction in the price of petroleum products, prices of other commodities were also going down.

The Minister said that schemes like Health Cards and Ration Discount would provide people relief but the real success would be in getting rid of Nawaz and Zardari regimes' debts.