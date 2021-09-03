Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commoditie

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities. In this regard, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the current market prices of essential items, fluctuation in their availability and fixed new prices for the open market.

According to details, the price of basin will be Rs 125 per kg in wholesale,while the retail price Rs 130 per kg.

Similarly, gram white (mota) Rs 165 per kg and Rs 170 per kg respectively, White gram (small) Rs 135 per kg and Rs 140 per kg, black gram (mota) at Rs 123 per kg and Rs 128 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 120 per kg and Rs 124 per kg, pulse gram (moti) at Rs 125 and Rs 130 per kg. Pulse gram small Rs 118 and Rs 124 per kg, Pulse moong kori unwashed Rs 120 and Rs 124 per kg, pulse mash washed Rs 225 and Rs 230 per kg, pulse mash unwashed Rs 188 and Rs 193 per kg.

Pulse Masoor will be sold at Rs 165 and Rs 170 per kg, pulse masoor(small) at Rs 170 and 175 per Kg. Rice Super Basmati (New) at Rs 110 and Rs 115 per kg, Super Basmati (Old) at Rs 115 and Rs 120 per kg.

Rice will be sold at Rs 55 and Rs 60 per kg, milk at Rs 90 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 95 per kg, meat at Rs 950 in Tehsil City and Rs 900 per kg in other tehsils. Beaf will be sold at Rs. 450 per kg in Tehsil City, Rs. 400 per kg in other Tehsils, Roti Rs. 7 per kg weighing 100 grams.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets,while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

The Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates were active in carrying out raids in the markets and there would be no concession from illegitimate profiteers.

He asked the consumers to register complaints regarding over price at Toll free number 080002345.