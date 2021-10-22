Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration, in consultation with the wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives, re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair on Friday. The meeting reviewed the current market prices of essential items, fluctuation in their availability and fixed new prices for the open market.

According to details, the price of 'basin' (gram powder) will be Rs 123 per kg in wholesale, while the retail price will be Rs 128 per kg.

Similarly, gram white (big) price will be Rs 164 per kg and Rs 170 per kg respectively, white gram (small) Rs 143 per kg and Rs 148 per kg, black gram (big), Rs 115 per kg and Rs 120 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 111 per kg and Rs 116 per kg, pulse gram (big) at Rs 120 and Rs 125 per kg.

Pulse gram small Rs 105 and Rs 110 per kg, Pulse maash washed Rs 223 and Rs 230 per kg, pulse maash unwashed Rs 200 and Rs 208 per kg. Pulse Masoor will be sold at Rs 163 and Rs 168 per kg, pulse masoor (small) at Rs 172 and 178 per Kg.

Rice Super Basmati (New) at Rs 110 and Rs 115 per kg, Super Basmati (Old) at Rs 115 and Rs 120 per kg. Ari Rice will be sold at Rs 60 per kg, milk at Rs 95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 100 per kg, meat at Rs 950, beef will be sold at Rs. 450 per kg and Roti Rs. 7 per kg weighing 100 grams. The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets, while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

He asked consumers to register complaints regarding overcharging at toll-free number 080002345.