Prices Of Essential Commodities Re-fixed In District

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:21 PM

Prices of essential commodities re-fixed in district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration, in consultation with the wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives, re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of essential commodities on Friday.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair. The meeting reviewed the current market prices of essential items, fluctuation in their availability and fixed new prices for the open market.

According to details, the price of basin will be Rs 126 per kg in wholesale, while the retail price Rs 132 per kg. Similarly, gram white (mota) Rs 175 per kg and Rs 182 per kg respectively, White gram (small) Rs 160 per kg and Rs 166 per kg, black gram (mota) at Rs 120 per kg and Rs 126 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 114 per kg and Rs 119 per kg, pulse gram (moti) at Rs 123 and Rs 128 per kg. Pulse gram small Rs 118 and Rs 124 per kg, pulse mash washed Rs 242 and Rs 248 per kg, pulse mash unwashed Rs 218 and Rs 224 per kg. Pulse Masoor will be sold at Rs 174 and Rs 179 per kg, pulse masoor(small) at Rs 187 and 193 per kg.

Rice Super Basmati (Old) at Rs 118 and Rs 123 per kg. Ari Rice will be sold at Rs 55 and Rs 95 per kg, milk at Rs 95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 100 per kg, meat at Rs 950, Beaf will be sold at Rs. 450 per kg, Flour 20 kg bag will be sold at Rs.1100 and 10 kg bag at Rs. 550while open flour at chaki will be sold at Rs 62 per Kg. Roti at Rs. 7 per kg weighing 100 grams, Khameri Roti Rs. 8, nan 120 gram at Rs. 10 and coal will be sold at Rs. 80 per Kg.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that price control magistrates were active in conducting raids in the markets and there would be no concession from illegitimate profiteers. He directed the PCMs to ensure the price list at every shop. He asked the consumers to register complaint regarding over price at Toll free number 080002345 it would resolved quickly.

