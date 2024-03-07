Prices of essential food items fixes during Ramazan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has issued a notifica­tion to regulate the prices of essential food items in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts for holy month of Ra­mazan.

In this connection, a comprehensive price control programme has been initiated to moni­tor and manage the prices of various food commodi­ties.

In addition to these mea­sures, a special Ramazan relief package has been an­nounced at utility stores, of­fering reductions in prices for a variety of items. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on con­sumers during the holy month.

Ahead of Ramazan, concerns over rising prices of food items have been ad­dressed through these regu­latory actions. Flour prices from various mills have been standardized.