Prices Of Essential Food Items Fixes During Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has issued a notification to regulate the prices of essential food items in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts for holy month of Ramazan.
In this connection, a comprehensive price control programme has been initiated to monitor and manage the prices of various food commodities.
In addition to these measures, a special Ramazan relief package has been announced at utility stores, offering reductions in prices for a variety of items. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on consumers during the holy month.
Ahead of Ramazan, concerns over rising prices of food items have been addressed through these regulatory actions. Flour prices from various mills have been standardized.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs20 minutes ago
-
CJ, PHC visits blood donation camp29 minutes ago
-
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan34 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck kills pedestrian39 minutes ago
-
Seven drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted39 minutes ago
-
DPO directs officials to make Green Pakistan Project successful39 minutes ago
-
Governor greets UET students for academic success39 minutes ago
-
Traffic police rally to proliferate awareness on traffic rules39 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches e-portal to receive applications for permits to host Iftar at Grand Mosque49 minutes ago
-
Neighbour arrested for robbery; 11 tola gold ornaments recovered49 minutes ago
-
Bilawal voices concern over missing of 14 fishermen49 minutes ago
-
Azma terms propaganda related to Sargodha Institute of Cardiology as baseless59 minutes ago