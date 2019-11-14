UrduPoint.com
Prices Of Essential Items Being Monitored

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:43 PM

Prices of essential items being monitored

Raids are being conducted by price control magistrates to monitor prices of essential items in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Raids are being conducted by price control magistrates to monitor prices of essential items in the province.

A spokesman for the provincial industries and trade department said magistrates conducted raids on 8,316 shops while 1,492 complaints about price hike received and 110 cases were registered.

He said Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed and 57 people were arrested.

