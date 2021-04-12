UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Essential Items Fixed For Ramazan Bazaars

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:46 PM

Prices of essential items fixed for Ramazan Bazaars

On the directions of Punjab government, the district administration has fixed prices of essential items for Ramazan Bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab government, the district administration has fixed prices of essential items for Ramazan Bazaars.

The price of various commodities including 'basin', lemon, lentils, dates, tomato and other items has been reduced up to 60 percent.

According to notification, 'basin' will be sold in Ramazan bazaar at the rate of Rs 98 per kg while the price in the open market is Rs 130 per kg.

The price of lemon in Ramazan bazaar will be Rs 185 per kg, 'Daal Chana' Rs 94 per kg, dates Irani Rs170 per kg, tomato 40 per kg, garlic (desi white) Rs 70 per kg, guava Rs 60 per kg, Apple Rs 120 per kg, banana Rs 105 per kg, potato Rs 33 per kg and onion Rs 17 per kg. The sugar will be sold in Ramazan Bazaar at Rs 65 per kg.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Price Apple Market

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

4 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

4 minutes ago

Plumber electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Police netted three POs

2 minutes ago

UN Khashoggi Investigator Says Death Threats From ..

2 minutes ago

DP World, Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai anno ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.