Prices Of Essential Items Re-fixed

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:27 PM

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan in consultation with Anjuman-e-Tajiran has fixed new rates for supply and demand of essential commodities at reasonable rates

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan in consultation with Anjuman-e-Tajiran has fixed new rates for supply and demand of essential commodities at reasonable rates.

In this regard, a meeting of District Price Control Committee was held in the chair of Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan here on Thursday for ensuring price and quality control of food items.

Deputy Commissioner Nabila Irfan has issued notification of new prices of food items in this regard.

According to the new rates, Black Chana Rs.128 per kg, White Chana (big size) Rs.175 per kg and White Chana (small) will be available at Rs.142 per kg, Daal Chana (big size) Rs.135 per kg, Daal Chana (small size) Rs.125 per kg, Daal Masoor (big size) Rs.165 per kg, Daal Masoor (small) Rs.180 per kg, Daal Maash washed Rs.235 per kg, Daal Maash unwashed Rs.196 per kg, Daal Mong washed Rs.

130 per kg, Daal Mong unwashed Rs.122 per kg, Baisan Rs.135 per kg, Flour Bag 20 kg Rs.1100, Milk at Rs.90 per kg, Rice Basmati Super Rs.120 rupees per kg, Yogurt at Rs.100 per kg, Mutton Rs.900 per kg, Beef will be available at Rs.450 per kg, Similarly, the price of Roti Rs.7 per kg weighing 100 grams, while while naan will be available at Rs.12.

It should be noted that the prices of chicken, eggs, fruits and vegetables will be fixed on a daily basis, she added.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Narowal has warned that no one will be allowed to make illegal profits in the district and the supply of basic necessities to the citizens at fixed rates will be ensured in all cases.

Assistant Commissioners Usman Sikandar, Zainul Abidin, Muhammad Arshad, District Officer Industries Zeeshan Niaz and others were present in the meeting.

