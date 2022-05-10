UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Essential Items Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Prices of essential items reviewed

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with traders and reviewed the prices of essential items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain on Tuesday held a meeting with traders and reviewed the prices of essential items.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that administration of four districts was strictly enforcing the officially fixed prices of essential commodities. In this regard, the negative trend of unjustified increase in prices was also being discouraged, so shopkeepers should charge the fixed prices from the consumers, he added.

During the meeting, current market prices of some essential commodities and fluctuations in their availability rates were also reviewed.

The commissioner said that the price control magistrates were conducting regular inspections of the markets and bazaars across the division. He directed the traders to avoid hoardings of commodities and declare their stock to market committees. He asked the representatives of chicken, flour, ghee and 'karyana' association to avoid unjustified price increase. The representatives of trade associations assured their full cooperation and said that they would not disappoint the administration.

Related Topics

Price Market From Flour

Recent Stories

Russia, Algeria Remain Committed to GECF Agreement ..

Russia, Algeria Remain Committed to GECF Agreements on Gas Supplies - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 144 kg narcotics; arrests one

ANF recovers 144 kg narcotics; arrests one

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns deeply disturbing anti-Azaan mea ..

Pakistan condemns deeply disturbing anti-Azaan measures in Karnatka state

2 minutes ago
 FESCO installs more than 106,000 meters during las ..

FESCO installs more than 106,000 meters during last four months

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects development work on Malir Ex ..

Commissioner inspects development work on Malir Expressway

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Gas Operator Says Transit to Europe via ..

Ukraine's Gas Operator Says Transit to Europe via Sokhranivka Halted From May 11

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.