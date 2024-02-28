Prices of essential items reviews in a view of Ramzan-ul- Mubarak

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The local administration of Sukkur has fixed prices of the essential items for the month of Ramazan given the expected price hike in the region.

The decision to fix the prices of daily usage items was taken during a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, here on Wednesday.

Various senior officials of the administration, traders shopkeepers, and representatives of Sukkur Chamber and Commerce Industries (SCCI) Sukkur also participated in the meeting.

Matters related to business and trade activities, the law and order situation, and the strategy to maintain the prices of daily usage items, especially edible goods in the division, during the holy month of Ramazan were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting informed about the current increase in prices of several items. They pointed out that complaints regarding this increase in prices of daily use items, especially vegetables and fruits, were being raised but the administration hadn’t discharged its duty to control the situation.

The participants of the meeting briefed the officials about the fresh increase in prices of essential items and claimed that the prices of daily use commodities had some increased in the region, before the start of Ramazan. They were also of the view that the prices of all items have been increased significantly by the time shopkeepers in the region.

However, the rates of fruits, vegetables, ice, meats, and chickens have witnessed increase due to the lack of checks and balances.

The meeting asked the officials to take notice of an increase in the prices of various commodities by several shopkeepers in the Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners for proper arrangements and measures to check the prices of daily use items in their respective districts and submit a detailed report.