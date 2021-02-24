UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Essential Items Stabilizes: AC Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 08:59 PM

Prices of essential items stabilizes: AC Sukkur

Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur Nauman Afzal on Wednesday said that due to effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the administration, prices of essential items have stabilized

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sukkur Nauman Afzal on Wednesday said that due to effective price control mechanism and the measures taken by the administration, prices of essential items have stabilized.

He said that overcharging of even single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables and other eatables.

He was presiding over a meeting of price control committee to review prices of essential items at his office.

He directed that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.

He said that besides market committee, Food Inspectors will also be accountable in this regard.

He said that he will personally monitoring the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on daily basis.

He said that Mukhtiarkar and Assistant Mukhtiarkar should pay regular visits to the markets and concerned departments should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

The concerned district officers and other officials were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Sukkur Price Market Flour

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 minute ago

China, Russia's role imperative for resolving Kash ..

2 minutes ago

Attock police resolve two blind murder cases, arre ..

2 minutes ago

Labour colony to be established in Attock: Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day will mark on March 1

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner reviews ongoing development wo ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.