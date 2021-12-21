UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Fertilizers Under Control In Rwp Division

Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:54 PM

The prices of fertilizers are under control in four districts of Rawalpindi Division due to solid steps taken by the administration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The prices of fertilizers are under control in four districts of Rawalpindi Division due to solid steps taken by the administration.

According to a district administration spokesman, the price magistrates on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, had launched a campaign to check prices of DAP and Urea in four districts of the division including Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Attock.

He said that there was no shortage of fertilizers in the four districts of the division. The supply of DAP and Urea had improved after blacklisting of the fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and profiteering, he added.

He said the administration, on the directives of the Commissioner, was taking strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators besides checking of demand and supply situation.

The prices of fertilizers were also being checked on daily basis, he added.

He informed that sugar was being sold at Rs 90 per kg in Chakwal district. The prices of both local and imported sugar were notified at Rs 90 per kg. Similarly, wheat flour was also being sold at Rs 1100 per 20 kg bag.

