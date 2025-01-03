Open Menu

Prices Of Food Items Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A meeting of the district price control committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Farhan Farooq.

The meeting reviewed the prices of food items. MPA Saadia Muzaffar, the President of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Assistant Commissioner of Bahawalpur City, the Deputy Director of Industries, and representatives of the Traders Association attended the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bahawalpur directed that the sale of food items be ensured at fixed rates and that price lists be displayed prominently.

