Prices of fruits, vegetables increased significantly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :The prices of fruits and vegetables have increased significantly during Ramazan as ginger 700, Garlic 360 and lemon 340 rupees per kilogram available in the market.

A visit revealed that the rates of various fruits items and vegetables increased sharply.

The peas 140, arvi 180, zucchini 70, 79 and onion 80 per kg are being sold while the price of green chillies is Rs 100, tomato Rs 60 and eggplant Rs 100 per kg.

There is no reduction in the price of fruits as orange is 430 rupees0 and banana is 320 rupees per dozen while pomegranate 410, Iranian Apple 390, guava 260 and grape 450 per kg and strawberry is Rs.250, melon is Rs.80 and loquat is Rs.200 per kg. The price of live chicken has increased to Rs 360 per kg.