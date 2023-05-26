Prices of fruits, vegetables remain unchanged in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The price of ginger hit an all-time high along with other food items including fruits and vegetables, a survey of the market revealed here on Friday.

Despite issuing of the official rates, the price of ginger hit an all-time high of Rs 800, garlic 380 and lemons Rs 220. The prices of Onion Rs 220, 60 tomatoes 40, green pepper 100, peas 250, okra 90 and curry 80 are being sold.

The prices of Potato Rs 85, Kachalo 220, and Eggplant or Tenda, selling up to Rs 80 per kilogram while the prices of the fruits are also beyond the purchasing power of poor people, apples 400, mangoes 230, peaches are 230 rupees per kg while Cher 400, potato 300 and banana 270 rupees per dozen are being sold.

There was a reduction in the price of chicken by five rupees per kg and the price of live chicken in the market has been fixed at Rs 415 per kg, which had earlier on Rs 420 per kg.