Prices of fruits & vegetables surge across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :prices of various fruits & vegetables have massively surged across the northern Sindh and they are expected to increase further in the coming days due to short supply in markets and destruction of the crops by the floods in Sindh.

The price of cauliflower, from Rs200 to 250 per kg these days. It was Rs100 per kg in the first week of August, said a vegetable vendor of local market. He added that per 5kg price of onion and tomato in the wholesale market (Mandi) crossed Rs1,200 on Sunday.