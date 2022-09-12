Prices of over 400 medicines increased during PTI era: Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Services Abdul Qadir Patel said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had increased the prices of over 400 medicines during their tenure.

Talking to media persons, he said the government would not increase the prices of medicines as it believes mitigating sufferings of the people. Minister said, he has directed the relevant officials to regulate prices of raw material.

Criticizing PTI Chairman Imran Khan, he said the former premier must not speak excessively as it causes headache to people. Some politicians were creating uncertainty by giving the impression that a particular brand of the Paracetamol was not available in the market.

He urged detractors to focus on helping the people in view of devastating floods and refrain from issuing such kind of statements that help black-marketing instead of serving the masses.

Denying the dearth of medicine, he said the sufficient production of Paracetamol and other medicine was being ensured in the country and Paracetamol was available in the market in sufficient quantity in 50 different brands.

He urged other pharmaceutical companies to start production of Paracetamol and government was ready to register them.

The ministry has sought input from the stakeholders over the registration of medicines with their generic Names.

The ministry was of the opinion that expensive medicines by brands created financial difficulties for people and also pharmacist of far flung areas were in habit of selling medicines by brand names.

Responding to a question regarding shortage of life saving drugs, he said a crackdown against the hoarders would commence from Tuesday and he will share the results of that action with media within a next fortnight.

He said drug inspectors have been directed to submit their daily performance report.