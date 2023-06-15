UrduPoint.com

Prices Of Petrol Remain Unchanged For Next Fortnight

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 11:34 PM

:Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the government decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products remain unchanged for the next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the government decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products remain unchanged for the next 15 days to facilitate the masses in the country.

The Minister in a press talk at ptv said petrol would be available at Rs262 per litre, the price of high-speed diesel is Rs253, while the light diesel oil is Rs147.68, however, prices of kerosene oil have also been kept unchanged at Rs.164.07.

