Prices of petroleum products revised due to surge in international market: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that welfare of the people was the priority of government and efforts would be continued to provide them relief.

In a tweet, he said the prices of petroleum products have been reviewed due to surge in international oil prices.

The minister, however, said the increase made in Pakistan was less than when compared with other countries in the region.