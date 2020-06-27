UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Petroleum Products Revised Due To Surge In International Market: Shibli

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:20 AM

Prices of petroleum products revised due to surge in international market: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said that welfare of the people was the priority of government and efforts would be continued to provide them relief.

In a tweet, he said the prices of petroleum products have been reviewed due to surge in international oil prices.

The minister, however, said the increase made in Pakistan was less than when compared with other countries in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 27 June 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE and Vatican send humanitarian aid to Peruvian ..

12 hours ago

Customs Collectorates to Remain open for Extended ..

9 hours ago

Mortar fire kills five Afghan children

9 hours ago

NAB vehemently believes in zero corruption, 100 pe ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.