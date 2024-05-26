Prices of roti, bakery items reduced

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has further reduced the prices of bread and bakery items according to the people-friendly policies of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the new notification, under the Chief Minister’s public relief vision, the new price for 100 grams of bread (roti) has been set at 14 rupees. Bakery items, bread simple (400 grams) Rs.100, bread milky (400 grams) Rs.110, bread double milky (700 grams) Rs.190, bread double (700 grams) Rs.

200, rusk special (500 grams) at Rs 280 , simple rusk (500 grams) at Rs 240, Sheer Mal (100 grams) Rs 70 and bread (round 60 grams) price has been fixed at Rs 30.

The DC directed price control magistrates to ensure strict implementation of the new prices for bread and bakery items. Heavy fines would be imposed on anyone found overcharging at any tandoor, bakery, or hotel, he warned.

The new prescribed prices should be prominently displayed with bold words at bakeries, naan shops, and other visible places, the DC added.