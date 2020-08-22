Prices of Roti, Naan increase

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad expressed their concern over increasing the prices of roti and naan also complaining about the less weight of the commodity being sold on different Tandoors.

A survey conducted in different markets revealed that the Rs. 7 roti is being sold at Rs10, naan of Rs. 12 at Rs15 while the price of kulcha, roghni naan and tandoori paratha has been increased by Rs5 each at Saddar, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Masrial Road, Bakra Mandi, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Bagh, Raja Bazar and several other areas of the town as city's Naan Bai Association has increased the prices without the approval of the district administration.

The residents termed it a cruel act and said that when flour is easily available on govt prescribed rates then increase in prices was unjustified.

A customer Saqlain complained that at one hand prices had been increased but on other hand standard weight of 120 grams of 'Naan' and 'Patiri' were very rare to find on the 'Tandoors' and complained that no authority was there to take action for enhancing prices unilaterally.

He regretted that low-income families were now facing difficulty in paying extra price as they could not afford high cost.

They requested the district government to take stern action against the naan baees involved in selling roti at high prices without approval of the authorities concerned.