Prices Of Some Commodities Reduced

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Prices of some commodities reduced

District Administration has made a reduction of Rs 14 to Rs 60 in the prices of some pulses and gram powder (Besan) to provide relief to the masses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :District Administration has made a reduction of Rs 14 to Rs 60 in the prices of some pulses and gram powder (Besan) to provide relief to the masses.

During a meeting held with Acting Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassar Ahmad Shah in the chair here on Tuesday, District Price Control Committee (DPCC) re-fixed prices of daily use items after consultation of wholesale and retailers.

According to new rates, the price of gram powder (Besan) would be Rs.215 per kilogram (kg) in wholesale and Rs.222 per kg in retail with a reduction of Rs.25 and Rs.24 respectively.

Similarly, price of white gram (big) would be Rs.267 and Rs.276 per kg with a reduction of Rs.21 and Rs.20 per kg, white gram (small) at Rs.193 and Rs.200 per kg after reduction of Rs.27 and Rs.26 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.206 and Rs.212 per kg with a reduction of Rs.

24 and Rs.22 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs.203 and Rs.208 per kg after reduction of Rs.22 per kg, Moong pulses at Rs.196 and Rs.202 per kg after reduction of Rs.14 per kg, Maash pulses at Rs.300 and Rs.306 per kg with a reduction of Rs.60 per kg, lentil pulses at Rs.207 and Rs.212 per kg after reduction of Rs.40 per kg.

The price of flour bag of 10 kg would be Rs.648 while 20 kg bag would be available at Rs.1295.

The rates of fruits and vegetables will be fixed after auction in the market whereas livestock department will notify the rate of chicken items after consultation with poultry association on every morning at 7 a.m.

The Acting Deputy Commissioner directed the shopkeepers to avoid from profiteering and sell daily use items at fixed price, otherwise, strict action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination.

