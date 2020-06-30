Prices of some commodities reduced

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Prices of some pulses and white gram have been reduced from Rs.5 to Rs 50 after consultation with representatives of traders and consumers.

The decision was taken during a meeting of District Price Control Committee (DPCC), held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair.

The DC said that prices of 16 daily-use items had not been changed and these items would be available at their previous rates.

He said that price of 'Moong' pulse (unwashed) has been reduced from Rs 235 to Rs 185 per kilogram. Similarly, price of lentil pulse (big) has been decreased from Rs125 to Rs 120 per kg.

He said that new price of white gram (large) will be Rs 100 per kg against its old price of Rs 105 per kg whereas prices of various pulses, basins, milk, meat and bread have not been changed.