UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Some Commodities Reduced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 11:33 PM

Prices of some commodities reduced

Prices of some pulses and white gram have been reduced from Rs.5 to Rs 50 after consultation with representatives of traders and consumers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Prices of some pulses and white gram have been reduced from Rs.5 to Rs 50 after consultation with representatives of traders and consumers.

The decision was taken during a meeting of District Price Control Committee (DPCC), held here on Tuesday with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair.

The DC said that prices of 16 daily-use items had not been changed and these items would be available at their previous rates.

He said that price of 'Moong' pulse (unwashed) has been reduced from Rs 235 to Rs 185 per kilogram. Similarly, price of lentil pulse (big) has been decreased from Rs125 to Rs 120 per kg.

He said that new price of white gram (large) will be Rs 100 per kg against its old price of Rs 105 per kg whereas prices of various pulses, basins, milk, meat and bread have not been changed.

Related Topics

Price Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

2 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

2 hours ago

FNC expresses gratitude, appreciation for support ..

3 hours ago

Coronavirus: EU to allow in visitors from 14 &#039 ..

4 hours ago

DEWA organises virtual webinar on future skills

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.