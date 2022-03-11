Prices of tomatoes, eggs, pulses, other food items go down

The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on March 10 as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on March 10 as compared to the previous week, according to the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI) data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) here Friday.

According to the data, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week (WoW) basis included tomatoes and garlic, the prices of which declined by 15.57 percent and 3.94 percent respectively.

Other products that witnessed decrease in prices included, eggs (1.22%), gur (0.98%), sugar (0.73%), pulse Mash (0.64%), pulse Moong (0.39%), LPG (0.24%) and wheat flour (0.22%).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week compared to corresponding week of last year included chillies powdered (36.30%), pulse Moong (30.52%), eggs (18.59%), sugar (10.42%) and potatoes (7.32%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included, onions (10.86%), chicken (8.75%), bananas (4.49%), potatoes (2.38%), mustard oil (2.33%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (1.96%); washing soap (1.40%) and energy saver (1.32%).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tomatoes (169.

79%), IPG (74.78%), garlic (62.44%), mustard oil (56.77%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (46.83%), cooking oil 5 litre (46.00%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (43.69%), washing soap (38.87%), pulse masoor (35.73%), petrol (33.42%), beef (25.50%) and diesel (23.75%).

The overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 10 witnessed an increase of 0.52 per cent for the combined income group as compared to the previous week.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.21%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 22 (43.14%) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 171.41 points against 170.53 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.48 percent increase and went up from 178.10 points in last week to 178.95 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 0.53 percent, 0.55 percent and 0.57 and 0.49 percent respectively.