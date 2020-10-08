UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prices Of Vegetable On The Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

Prices of vegetable on the rise

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The prices of vegetables are witnessing an alarming increase in the city.

According to a survey conducted in different areas of the city, the official price of ginger was fixed at Rs 550-560 per kilogramme (kg) but it was reported to be selling at Rs 720-750 per kg in the market. Similarly, Garlic was being sold at Rs 240-280 per kg against to its official price fixed at Rs190 per kg.

Peas price was fixed at Rs 215 per kg but reported to being sold at Rs 250 per kg. Likewise, potatoes were reported selling at Rs 80-90 per kg compared to the official price set at Rs 60-65 per kg.

The price of tomato was officially fixed at Rs 110-115 per kg, however it was reported selling was at Rs130-150 per kg in the market, however lady finger official rate was 56-60 but available at 90-100 per Kg in the market.

Moreover, Price of Bitter Gourd (Kerala) was fixed at 110-115 per Kg but selling rate was noticed at 150 while Shimla Mirch official rate was 200-210 but available at 260-280.

A similar difference was noticed in the trade of various other vegetables and fruits in the market.

The citizens had urged concerned authorities to take prompt action against involved in price hiking and minting money by selling niceties of life against the prescribed rates.

