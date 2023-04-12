Close
Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits On Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Prices of vegetables, fruits on increase

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :prices of vegetables and fruits could not be reduced during Ramadan and more increases in rates were witnessed during a visit to the markets in the morning.

One vendor while talking to APP said that the rates could not be reduced because of the main sellers of vegetables and fruits and instead of taking action against small vendors, the officials of the district administration let the main wholesalers without any check.

"How can we sell vegetables and fruits if we purchased such items at high rates," he questioned. He said despite the rates of the various items including fruits and vegetables issued by the district administration, the whole sellers sell food items at high rates.

He said a slight reduction was witnessed in Adrak Rs 680, however, the rates of Garlic Rs 360 and Lemon Rs 280 per kg are still at high rates.

Various items including Peas 180, Arvi 170, Okra 180, Karela 80, Beans 190 and Onion 90 per kg are being sold.

The price of green pepper is 100, tomato is 60 and eggplant is 70 rupees per kilogram while Malta 440, Cano 350 and Banana 280 per dozen are sold without any reduction in the rates. The rates of fruits also witnessed increases including pomegranate 440, Iranian Apple 400, guava 250 and grapes jumped to 440 rupees per kg and strawberries 230 melons 90 and watermelons 50 rupees per kg slightly down.

The price of live chicken decreased by Rs.10 per kg, and the price of live chicken in the market came to Rs.365 per kg.

