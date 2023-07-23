Open Menu

Prices Of Vegetables, Fruits Remain Unchanged In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 12:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :The prices of the vegetables and fruits remain unchanged in provincial capital Peshawar here on Sunday.

During a visit to the vegetables and fruits markets and the rates issued by the district administration, the prices of the vegetables and fruits remained the same as they were on Saturday.

The price of ginger 1100, garlic 340 and lemon 160 per kg remained unchanged. Onion 60, tomato 110, green pepper 100, okra 100 and curry 40, Potato 120, Kachalu 110, Cauliflower 160, Eggplant 120, Zucchini 140, Tenda 120 rupees sold per kg.

Likewise, the prices of the fruits including Apple 200, mango 220, and peach 240 rupees per kilo are sold. However, the prices of some of the fruits including Cherry 440, Grapefruit 330, Lychee 410, Potato 270 and Banana 170 rupees sold per dozen and slides increased. The price of live chicken in the market has increased by Rs 10 per kg and now the price will be Rs 410 per kg.

