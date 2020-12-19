Prices of vegetables reduction from 26 to 77 % in Faisalabad

Wholesale prices of various vegetables including potato, onion and tomato have witnessed a decrease of 26 to 77 percent in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Wholesale prices of various vegetables including potato, onion and tomato have witnessed a decrease of 26 to 77 percent in Faisalabad.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said on Saturday that a reduction of Rs.47 per kilogram (kg) was witnessed in the wholesale price of potato, Rs.22 in onion price, Rs.85 in tomato price, Rs.123 in peas price, Rs.50 in green chilli price, Rs.24 in cauliflower price, Rs.15 in carrot prices and Rs.37 in turnip price.

He said that that on November 18 the wholesale price of potato was at highest level of Rs 89 per kg but now this commodity is available at Rs.

42 per kg. Similarly the price of onion was Rs 62 on November 10 but now it is sold at Rs 40 per kg. Maximum price of tomato was Rs.137 per kg on 1st November but now it is available at Rs.52. He said that prices of other seasonal vegetables have also come down significantly as compared to their prices last month. He said that peas, green chilli, cabbage, carrots and turnips are available at discounted rates across the district. However, he urged the office bearers of market committee to continuously monitor the bidding process in vegetable markets and ensure the benefits of reduction in prices to the general public.