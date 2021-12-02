Prices of warm winter clothes go up in Sukkur

Sale of winter clothes including the second-hand variety has increased in the Sukkur city where the cold weather forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items to bear the severe wave of coldness in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sale of winter clothes including the second-hand variety has increased in the Sukkur city where the cold weather forced the people to buy winter clothes and other necessary items to bear the severe wave of coldness in the region.

All kinds of wears and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweater shirts and jackets are seen hanging in front of stalls, shops in weekly bazaars, attracting the customers.

A cloth-seller at Minara road said that the prices of warm winter clothes wears were out of our reach.

"We, therefore, rush to second- hand clothes stalls, where quality clothes are available at affordable rates", he added.

Stall of winter clothes and sales points of shoes can be witnessed at Clock tower, barrage road, Ghareeb Aabd, stadium road and Station Road.

Many people throng to weekly bazaars and Lunda bazaars to buy clothes at cheaper rates. Shopkeepers are looking busy in making their business..