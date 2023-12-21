Prices, quality of food items checked in Dera’s market

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the bazar and checked prices and quality of food items.

According to the district administration, the AC undertook the visit in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad to ensure edible items at affordable prices.

He conducted an inspection of Tank Adda and Bakri Bazaar and checked the quantity and quality of vegetables, fruits, meat, and other grocery items.

He directed the shopkeepers to adhere to officially notified price lists and warned them against overcharging people.

He urged consumers to report complaints through the Pakistan Citizens Portal or the AC office for prompt action.

APP/slm