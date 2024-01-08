Open Menu

Prices, Quality Of Food Items Checked In Naurang Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Prices, quality of food items checked in Naurang bazaar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Additional Assistant Commissioner Lakki Marwat Gohar Ali on Monday paid a surprise visit to the Naurang bazar and checked prices and quality of food items.

According to the district administration, the AC undertook the visit in line with directives of the Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat to ensure edible items at affordable prices.

He checked the quantity and quality of vegetables, fruits, meat, and other grocery items.

He directed the shopkeepers to adhere to officially notified price lists and warned them against overcharging people.

He urged consumers to report complaints through the Pakistan Citizens Portal or the AC office for prompt action.

APP/slm

