Prices, quality of products checked

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 12:17 AM

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Upper Dir, Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Additional Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate, Headquarters, Ijaz Akhtar visited Tehsil Brawal Bazaar, where the prices and quality of essential commodities were checked

Awareness campaign against COVID-19 was also conducted, while during the inspection, prices of meat, chicken, vegetables, fruits were examined and cases were registered against trespassers.

Precautions in the market in the context of coronavirus were checked during their visit, while instructions were issued to Tehsildar Brawal Rahmanullah Khan to make announcements regarding implementation on SOPs.

Vendors were sternly warned to refrain from charging self-made prices and selling expired items, otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

