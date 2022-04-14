UrduPoint.com

Prices Reduced Due To Change Of Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Prices reduced due to change of govt

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) ::With the change of government in the country, the trend of reduction in the prices of poultry meat, food items and groceries in Dera has been observed by the people.

According to detail, with the change of government in the country, the price of gold has gone down by Rs 900 per tola.

Rs 50 per kg for lemons, Rs 5 per kg for potatoes, Rs 40 per kg for dates, Rs 20 per kg for green chilies and Rs. 20 per kg for essential commodities and vegetables in the market. The prices of fruits are also declining as observed during a visit. In this situation, people are calling it a special mercy of Allah Almighty for Ramadan.

Related Topics

Visit Price Gold Market Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

2 minutes ago
 20 ACs, magistrates to check commodities' price in ..

20 ACs, magistrates to check commodities' price in Ramazan

4 minutes ago
 39th academic council meeting of Gomal university ..

39th academic council meeting of Gomal university held

4 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Suspend State of Emergency During Vot ..

Lithuania to Suspend State of Emergency During Voting on Amendments to Constitut ..

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all d ..

Balochistan govt establishes Sasta Bazars in all districts

7 minutes ago
 Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpracti ..

Four healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.