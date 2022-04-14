Prices reduced due to change of govt

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) ::With the change of government in the country, the trend of reduction in the prices of poultry meat, food items and groceries in Dera has been observed by the people.

According to detail, with the change of government in the country, the price of gold has gone down by Rs 900 per tola.

Rs 50 per kg for lemons, Rs 5 per kg for potatoes, Rs 40 per kg for dates, Rs 20 per kg for green chilies and Rs. 20 per kg for essential commodities and vegetables in the market. The prices of fruits are also declining as observed during a visit. In this situation, people are calling it a special mercy of Allah Almighty for Ramadan.