Pricing of edibles reviewed

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha on Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding pricing of essential commodities and performance of Price Control Magistrates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Omar Sher Chatha on Tuesday presided over a meeting regarding pricing of essential commodities and performance of Price Control Magistrates.

The meeting was attended by traders, consumers and representatives of Price Control Magistrates, Poultry and Flour Mills.

DC Lahore Omar Sher Chatha released new price list after listening to consumers and traders and in the light of officers' report.

Accoring to the price list, the government has fixed the prices of edibles - Rice Basmati Super new Rs 155, Dal Chana 'Barik' Rs 145, Dal Chana Special Rs 160, Dal Masur Moti Rs 240, Dal Mash Rs 275, Dal Mash Chhalka Wali Rs 245, Mong Dal Chhalka Wali Rs 145, Kala Chana Mota Rs 145, Kala Chana Barik Rs 138, White Chana Rs 240 and basin at Rs. 155 per kg.

The DC said that milk would be sold at Rs 110 per liter, yogurt at Rs 130, mutton at Rs 1,100 per kg and beef at Rs 600 per kg, adding that during last 15 to 20 days, the price of chicken has dropped down from Rs. 476 to Rs. 407 and it would also reduce in coming days.

He said that a 20 kg bag of flour would be sold at Rs. 1300 while sugar would be sold at Rs. 85 per kg.

During the meeting Omer Sher Chatha appreciated the performance of Price Control Magistrates during the days of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr and said that they have done an excellent job during Ramadan and Eid.

He said that strict action would be taken against profiteering in markets.

He directed assistant commissioners to regularly visit the markets and take strict action against hoarding of potatoes, onions and tomatoes.