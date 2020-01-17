UrduPoint.com
Pricing Queries Of Trader Community To Be Resolved: Chief Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan said the reservations of the trader community about price determination would be addressed to ensure sufficient supplies of daily-use items at prices fixed by the government.

He stated this during his meeting with a four-member delegation of All-Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran led by Secretary General Muhammad Naeem Mir, here at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Naeem Mir told the chief secretary that traders were kept out of the process of price determination that took place at the deputy commissioner's office and they had reservations over it.

The chief secretary assured that in future deputy commissioners and traders' representatives would work together to fix prices of commodities and for this purpose a joint meeting would be held after every 15 days.

He mentioned that the rate list should be issued to media after fixing prices with consensus and divisional commissioners would act as appellate authority in case grievances of traders were not addressed at the deputy commissioner level.

The chief secretary said the traders' complaints about government departments, especially Punjab food and Punjab revenue authorities, could now be presented to divisional commissioners.

All-Pakistan Anjuman Tajran Secretary General Naeem Mir thanked the chief secretary and assured full cooperation of the Punjab government on behalf of the trader community.

