Pride of KPK Award announced for Asif Bashir over heroic rescue during 2024 Hajj

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Metrix Pakistan in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP, has announced `Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award’ for Asif Bashir, a rescue worker, volunteer, and philanthropist from Peshawar who gained widespread recognition for his heroic lifesaving efforts during the 2024 Hajj heatwave disaster.

Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award is a prestigious honor presented annually by Metrix Pakistan in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to society, said Hassan Nisar, CEO Metrix Pakistan.

“Asif Bashir’s heroic efforts during the 2024 Hajj disaster saved numerous lives in a critical situation, recognizing him as a true hero. His courage and commitment to humanity deserve the highest recognition,” Hassan told APP.

It merits a mention here that Asif Bashir, a dweller from Peshawar has gained widespread recognition for his lifesaving efforts during the 2024 Hajj disaster.

Amid intense heat conditions, he played a vital role in rescuing 26 distressed pilgrims, personally carrying some for several kilometers to safety.

His swift intervention saved 17 lives, including those of Indian, British, and Canadian nationals.

His tireless efforts during the crisis earned him titles such as “Angel of Mina” and “Pakistani Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, with his bravery even being acknowledged by the Government of India.

Graduated from COMSATS University Peshawar with a degree in Computer Systems Engineering, Asif currently serves as a Database Supervisor at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and has previously worked at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office as a rescue worker.

His humanitarian efforts span years, including work in flood relief, avalanche rescues, and emergency disaster response operations.

The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award is among the province’s most prestigious honors, recognizing individuals who have made a significant impact on society.

The award ceremony will take place later this month, where Muhammad Riaz, a celebrated footballer from Hangu, will also be honored for his contributions to Pakistani football.

The award celebrates his unwavering commitment to helping others in need, even at great personal risk. Asif Bashir's actions during Hajj 2024 have not only brought honor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also highlighted the values of unity and humanity that the holy pilgrimage represents.