Pride Of KPK Award Announced For Asif Bashir Over Heroic Rescue During 2024 Hajj
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Metrix Pakistan in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP, has announced `Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award’ for Asif Bashir, a rescue worker, volunteer, and philanthropist from Peshawar who gained widespread recognition for his heroic lifesaving efforts during the 2024 Hajj heatwave disaster.
Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award is a prestigious honor presented annually by Metrix Pakistan in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to recognize individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and dedication to society, said Hassan Nisar, CEO Metrix Pakistan.
“Asif Bashir’s heroic efforts during the 2024 Hajj disaster saved numerous lives in a critical situation, recognizing him as a true hero. His courage and commitment to humanity deserve the highest recognition,” Hassan told APP.
It merits a mention here that Asif Bashir, a dweller from Peshawar has gained widespread recognition for his lifesaving efforts during the 2024 Hajj disaster.
Amid intense heat conditions, he played a vital role in rescuing 26 distressed pilgrims, personally carrying some for several kilometers to safety.
His swift intervention saved 17 lives, including those of Indian, British, and Canadian nationals.
His tireless efforts during the crisis earned him titles such as “Angel of Mina” and “Pakistani Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, with his bravery even being acknowledged by the Government of India.
Graduated from COMSATS University Peshawar with a degree in Computer Systems Engineering, Asif currently serves as a Database Supervisor at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and has previously worked at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office as a rescue worker.
His humanitarian efforts span years, including work in flood relief, avalanche rescues, and emergency disaster response operations.
The Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award is among the province’s most prestigious honors, recognizing individuals who have made a significant impact on society.
The award ceremony will take place later this month, where Muhammad Riaz, a celebrated footballer from Hangu, will also be honored for his contributions to Pakistani football.
The award celebrates his unwavering commitment to helping others in need, even at great personal risk. Asif Bashir's actions during Hajj 2024 have not only brought honor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also highlighted the values of unity and humanity that the holy pilgrimage represents.
Recent Stories
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yellow Line BRT project to be completed by May 2025 instead of Sept: Sharjeel13 seconds ago
-
Pride of KPK Award announced for Asif Bashir over heroic rescue during 2024 Hajj17 seconds ago
-
DC inspects academic activities at GBPH Nawabshah20 seconds ago
-
CEO Health visits health centre21 seconds ago
-
Man shot at, injured in dispute23 seconds ago
-
Pakistan deposits ratified labour conventions at ILO ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Sindh Celebrates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast40 minutes ago
-
Ramazan nutrition: Avoiding junk food for healthier fast40 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today43 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar50 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh50 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key initiatives, orders strict action against hoarders50 minutes ago