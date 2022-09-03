UrduPoint.com

Pride Of Performance Award To Balochistan Artist Amanullah Nasar Hailed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The social and political leaders on Saturday hailed the conferring of the pride of performance award on Balochistan's renowned artist, writer and producer Amanullah Khan Nasar.

Amanullah Nasar was conferred President's Pride of Performance Award for art and culture category.

The social and political leaders including Abdul Razaq Khan, Muzamil Khan, Ajmal Khan, Aimal Khan, Rafique Jatak and Sadiq Bangulzai in a statement issued here congratulated Balochistan's veteran artist Amanullah Nasar for receiving the prestigious award.

"Amanullah Khan Nasar, through his skills of writing, acting and production contributed to the welfare and uplift of the society," they said.

He always highlighted the evil of the society by using art and writing skill bestowed by the Almighty to him.

We pray for his future success and achievement and hope that he will continue earning not only the name of the province but also of the country as a whole.

