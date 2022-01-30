Priest killed, another sustained minor injuries in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A priest (father), William Siraj was killed and another received minor injuries when unidentified assailants opened firing near Ring Road, police said on Sunday.

The priests were on their way after attending rituals in Church situated at Chamkani when unknown attackers opened firing on their vehicle.

As a result, Willam Siraj died on the spot while Patrick received minor injuries.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to spot and cordoned off the area and launched a strike operation.

The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital while the condition of the injured stated to be stable.

The CCTV footages were being collected from surroundings while further investigation was in progress.