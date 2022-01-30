UrduPoint.com

Priest Killed, Another Sustained Minor Injuries In Firing Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Priest killed, another sustained minor injuries in firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A priest (father), William Siraj was killed and another received minor injuries when unidentified assailants opened firing near Ring Road, police said on Sunday.

The priests were on their way after attending rituals in Church situated at Chamkani when unknown attackers opened firing on their vehicle.

As a result, Willam Siraj died on the spot while Patrick received minor injuries.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to spot and cordoned off the area and launched a strike operation.

The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital while the condition of the injured stated to be stable.

The CCTV footages were being collected from surroundings while further investigation was in progress.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Road Vehicle Died Progress Sunday Church From

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

10 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

18 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

18 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>