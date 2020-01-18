UrduPoint.com
Primary And Secondary Healthcare Department To Appoint Administrative Officers On Vacant Posts

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 10:08 PM

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department to appoint Administrative Officers on vacant posts

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman conducted interviews for 13 vacant administration level posts on district level here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman conducted interviews for 13 vacant administration level posts on district level here on Saturday.

All the candidates who were interviewed, were on duty officers of grade 18 to grade 20. The breakdown of vacant seats in 13 districts of the province included District Health Officer Preventive (11), CEO (1) and MS (1).

As many as 54 candidates were shortlisted owing to their previous service record, working experience and qualification.

Muhammad Usman said for improvement in health sector, merit was being ensured on all levels.

Interviews are being conducted for the appointment of DHO Preventive in Gujranwala, Kasur, Multan, Sahiwal, Bhakkar, and Nankana Sahib.

Moreover, DHO Preventive will also be hired in other districts including Bahawalpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Chiniot and Mandi Bahauddin,

More Stories From Pakistan

