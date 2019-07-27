UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Primary Education In Punjab Will Now Be In Urdu

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 48 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 02:23 PM

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to Twitter to announce this decision.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Punjab Government has announced that urdu will be introduced as a medium of instruction in Primary schools in the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to Twitter to announce this decision.

Usman Buzdar tweeted to say that due to the medium of instruction at primary level being English, students and teachers spend most of their time in translating the content rather understanding it, hence they cannot learn any new ideas.

Buzdar further said that from next academic year (March, 2002) the medium of instruction would be Urdu, and English would only be taught as a language course.

As per media reports, a survey conducted in this regard shows that 85% votes came in favour of Urdu.

There were mixed reactions from social media users in this regard. Some users termed it as an excellent step to enforce Urdu in the country. They were of the opinion that all the developed nations have succeeded because of their national language.

Even the ambassadors from China and other countries speak in their native languages and in Pakistan, we relate English with prosperity development.

Each year, thousands of students fail to qualify their exams due to the dominance of English language.

Some users also spoke against this decision. They were of the view that in order to keep pace with ever advancing and developing world, one must be good in English. A student might get away in primary with Urdu medium of instruction, but will be in trouble as his career advances.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Government Of Punjab China Social Media Twitter Student March Media All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

4 minutes ago

This is the punishment Mohsin Abbas can get for do ..

41 minutes ago

US to soften travel advisory for Pakistan

1 hour ago

Selfie craze claims youth’s life in Pattoki

1 hour ago

Faysal Qureshi disassociates himself from Firdous ..

1 hour ago

Asad Umar says he had a plan to avoid IMF Program

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.