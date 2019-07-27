Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to Twitter to announce this decision.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Punjab Government has announced that urdu will be introduced as a medium of instruction in Primary schools in the province.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to Twitter to announce this decision.

Usman Buzdar tweeted to say that due to the medium of instruction at primary level being English, students and teachers spend most of their time in translating the content rather understanding it, hence they cannot learn any new ideas.

Buzdar further said that from next academic year (March, 2002) the medium of instruction would be Urdu, and English would only be taught as a language course.

As per media reports, a survey conducted in this regard shows that 85% votes came in favour of Urdu.

There were mixed reactions from social media users in this regard. Some users termed it as an excellent step to enforce Urdu in the country. They were of the opinion that all the developed nations have succeeded because of their national language.

Even the ambassadors from China and other countries speak in their native languages and in Pakistan, we relate English with prosperity development.

Each year, thousands of students fail to qualify their exams due to the dominance of English language.

Some users also spoke against this decision. They were of the view that in order to keep pace with ever advancing and developing world, one must be good in English. A student might get away in primary with Urdu medium of instruction, but will be in trouble as his career advances.