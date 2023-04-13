Primary health care hospitals to be activated for timely diagnosis: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday said primary healthcare hospitals should be activated for timely diagnosis of various diseases. He said this while addressing a delegation that called on him at the Governor House on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday said Primary healthcare hospitals should be activated for timely diagnosis of various diseases. He said this while addressing a delegation that called on him at the Governor House on Thursday.

In the spirit of serving humanity, the services of the Diabetes Association for diabetic patients are commendable, added the Governor.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that the government has built BHUs in every district of the province, but despite spending crores of rupees, the people are not benefiting. Make it active because the primary health care system is very important and important for the diagnosis of any disease, he added.

He said this during a meeting with the representative delegation of Diabetes Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Governor House. The delegation included General Secretary of the Association Dr. Tufail Muhammad, Executive Member Professor Mustafa Iqbal, Ayaz Jahid, Abdul Salam Arif, Asghar Arif, Muhammad Adeel and Dr. Wasal.

The delegation informed the Governor about the aims and objectives of establishing the association and said that there are around 2.5 million sugar workers in the province and the number of patients is increasing day by day due to the increase in diabetes.

The delegation said that diabetic patients are treated free of cost by the association across the province. The association generates funds in the form of zakat, charity and donations from its own resources.

The delegation requested the governor to strengthen the primary health care system to control diabetes and other diseases and said that timely diagnosis of most diseases should play its role in strengthening the primary health care hospitals across the province.

They also requested to restart the facility of free insulin for diabetic patients and said that the government had started a plan to provide free insulin for diabetic patients, which did not last more than two years, so the number of diabetic patients is increasing day by day and keeping in view the provision of free insulin should be restarted by the provincial government.

Undoubtedly, in the spirit of serving humanity, the services of Diabetes Association for diabetic patients are commendable and the reward of working for the service of suffering humanity is not only found in this world and the hereafter, but such people also have a special place in the eyes of Allah.

On this occasion, he expressed the desire of the association to create such resources and facilities at its level, through which the people can get the facility of tests for the diagnosis of diabetes easily at all times, because due to the lack of timely tests, people can suffer from diseases like diabetes.

He also appreciated the association's commitment to providing comfortable treatment to diabetic patients. The executive member of the association, Prof. Mustafa Iqbal, offered the governor to become the model of the diabetes association, which the governor accepted in the spirit of eradicating diabetes.

Apart from this, the representative delegation of Malik Saad Shaheed Memorial Trust Chairman Amjad Aziz Malik also met the Governor. The delegation included Shakeelur Rehman, Mazharul Haq and Muhammad Bilal. Amjad Aziz Malik informed the governor about the objectives and goals of establishing the trust.

Appreciating the services of the Trust on this occasion, the Governor assured the delegation of his full cooperation. Meanwhile, former provincial minister Shehzada Gustasp, and business community representatives Riaz and Muzaffar also met the governor separately and discussed various issues.